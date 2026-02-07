February 7, 2026: Cold temps making a brief return to the Mid-South

Temperature Rollercoaster This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly |High: 38 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold | Low: 25 | E 3-8

Sunday: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Near Seasonal | High: 50 | S 2-7

In Depth:

After temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday, we are hitting the reset button for your Saturday. A cold front will cause temps to fall into the 30s today, BUT we do not have any precip associated with this system.

WTVF

Thanks to a northerly wind it will feel like it's in the 20s and lower 30s across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.

WTVF

Tonight will be the coldest night over the next week as a mostly clear sky will help temps fall into the 20s and even teens in some locations.