Feeling Like Fall This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Sunny, Breezy | High: 78 | NNE 10-15, Gust 20+mph

Tonight: Clear & Cool, Breezy | Low: 52 | NNE 5-15

Sunday: Below Avg. Temps, Sunny | High: 79 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Thanks to a cold front we are enjoying a nice taste of fall this weekend. Highs all weekend will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s...the coolest air we have seen since mid-May.

WTVF