Few AM showers, area frost tonight(3.28.23)

Few AM showers, with area frost tonight: Lelan's early-morning weather: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Posted at 5:08 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 06:42:42-04

Few AM Showers Possible, Widespread Frost Tomorrow Morning

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy with a Few AM Showers, Clearing PM|High: 61|
N 10-15
Tonight: Clear, Area Frost Late |Low: 35| N 10-15 then N-5
Tomorrow: Sunny with AM Frost|High: 63| NE to NW-5

In Depth:
Highs have been in the 70s the last two days. After morning clouds
with a few showers, skies will clear this afternoon.

With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall close to the freezing
mark. Widespread frost is expected to develop by sunrise Wednesday.

