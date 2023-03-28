Few AM showers, area frost tonight(3.28.23)

Few AM Showers Possible, Widespread Frost Tomorrow Morning
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy with a Few AM Showers, Clearing PM|High: 61|
N 10-15
Tonight: Clear, Area Frost Late |Low: 35| N 10-15 then N-5
Tomorrow: Sunny with AM Frost|High: 63| NE to NW-5
In Depth:
Highs have been in the 70s the last two days. After morning clouds
with a few showers, skies will clear this afternoon.
With clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall close to the freezing
mark. Widespread frost is expected to develop by sunrise Wednesday.