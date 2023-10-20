Few AM showers east, then clearing skies (10.20.23)

AM Showers to the East Moving Out, Breezy Today and Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: AM Showers East with Decreasing Clouds, Breezy|High: 71|

W 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Chilly |Low: 48| NW to W 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy |High: 75| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

The morning clouds will give way to sunshine. There could still

be a few showers or an isolated storm in our eastern/northeastern

counties. As the cool front pushes to our east today, it'll be

breezy today.

Tomorrow, the winds be a little stonger than today with a second

cool front that will be dry. Behind it, Sunday will feature sunshine

and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.