Few morning showers possible then clearing this afternoon (11.2.22)

Few Morning Showers Possible with Clearing Skies This Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with a Few Showers Possible, Clearing

Skies This Afternoon |High: 74| NE-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Developing |Low: 50| NE-5 to Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Becoming Sunny |High: 77| SE-5

In Depth:

An upper level system squeezed out a few showers for some in our area this morning. This afternoon, skies will clear helping temperatures to rise to the 70s.

Our next rain chance will arrive Saturday.

November is off to a mild start, and temperatures will rise higher by the end of the week. Right now, the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook shows the mild weather will continue into next week for the eastern half of the United States.