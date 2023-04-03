Watch Now
Few showers, breezy(4.3.23)

Few showers, breezy: Lelan's early-morning forecast: Monday, April 3, 2023
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 07:29:04-04

Few Showers Today, Warm & Breezy Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch., Higher Chances in Our
Southern Counties|High: 69| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 60| S 10-20, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|High: 83|S 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:
A few showers are possible today, especially along and south
of I-40. Highs will be seasonable today before soaring to
the 80s the next two days.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, but we'll watch a weather system bring
showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few of those
storms could be strong to severe. We'll continue to monitor to see
if a Storm 5 Alert is needed.

