Few showers, breezy(4.3.23)

Few Showers Today, Warm & Breezy Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch., Higher Chances in Our

Southern Counties|High: 69| SE 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 60| S 10-20, Gusts: 20 mph

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|High: 83|S 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

A few showers are possible today, especially along and south

of I-40. Highs will be seasonable today before soaring to

the 80s the next two days.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, but we'll watch a weather system bring

showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few of those

storms could be strong to severe. We'll continue to monitor to see

if a Storm 5 Alert is needed.