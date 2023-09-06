Few strong to severe storms possible today & this evening (9.6.23)

Scattered Showers & Storms, Some May Be Strong to Severe
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms
May Be Strong To Severe|High: 90| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early, Few May Be Strong
To Severe |Low: 68| SW to NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 89|NW 5-10
In Depth:
A cold front will move across the area later today and
tonight. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging
winds, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats.
The severe weather outlook covers most of the NewsChannel
5 area. Stay weather aware.
The Muggy Meter will drop to behind the front for the end
of the work week.