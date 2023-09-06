Few strong to severe storms possible today & this evening (9.6.23)

Scattered Showers & Storms, Some May Be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms

May Be Strong To Severe|High: 90| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early, Few May Be Strong

To Severe |Low: 68| SW to NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 89|NW 5-10

In Depth:

A cold front will move across the area later today and

tonight. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging

winds, hail and heavy downpours are the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook covers most of the NewsChannel

5 area. Stay weather aware.

The Muggy Meter will drop to behind the front for the end

of the work week.