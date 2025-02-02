Flirting with record highs most of the week (2-2-25)

20 Degrees Above Average Highs on Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Breezy | High: 65 | SSW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild | Low: 47 | S 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy w/ Possible Record Temps | High: 71, Record 70 | SSW 5-15

In Depth:

It's Groundhog Day! Legend has it that if Punxsutawney Phil see's his shadow it means six more weeks of winter. But, if he doesn't see his shadow it means an early spring. This morning the seer of seers announced to the record crowd at Gobbler's Knob that he saw his shadow, so six more weeks of winter it will be! Here is a breakdown of Phil's predictions.

Regarding our forecast, most of this week will be spent flirting with record high temperatures. Below you'll find a breakdown of the weeks forecast and record highs for the next five days.