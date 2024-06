Sizzling Weekend Heat

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm Possible | High: 98 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Muggy | Low: 74 | SSW 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy w/ a 30% Chc for Storms | High: 97 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

Our hot & humid weather will continue through the weekend. While most areas will remain dry, a stray shower or storms isn't out of the question today. Better chances for scattered storms return Sunday as a disturbance moves through the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.