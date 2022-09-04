Flood Watch through Labor day evening (9.4.22)

Flood Watch Through Monday Evening

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sun/Clouds Mix, Area Showers & Storms|High: 84| S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms|Low: 70| SE 5-10

Labor Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 83|S-5

In Depth:

Our wet weather pattern will continue through the Labor Day weekend. Some areas saw 2-3 inches of rain yesterday and last night with some locations seeing 4-7 inches.

That has prompted a Flood Watch for a large part of our area through Monday evening.

WTVF

With more rain in our holiday weekend forecast, download our Storm Shield App to have our radar in the palm of your hands. That way you can follow what is going on if you're at Live on the Green or a family gathering.

WTVF

The weather story is similar for Labor Day. Right now, our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the upcoming work week with a chance for rain and storms each day.