Storm 5 Alert Through Noon

Forecast:

Today: Morning Showers & Storms, Additional Flooding Poss. | High: 90 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 74 | S 5-10

More showers and storms will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The main threats continue to be flooding and gusty winds.

Due to the flood concern, there is a flood watch through noon.

