Fog & Drizzle Today

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Areas of Fog, 30% Shower Chance | High: 55 | WNW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 33 | NW 1-6

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Seasonal } High: 49 | VRB 0-5

In Depth:

Dense fog greeted us Sunday morning, and will make way to clouds and drizzle Sunday afternoon. A warm front will move toward the area today causing temperatures to climb above normal, in the 50s.