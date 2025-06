Prev Next

Posted

Storm 5 Alert for Afternoon & Evening Hours Today & Tomorrow Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Area Showers & Storms, A Few Storms

May Be Strong To Severe |High: 88 | W 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early |Low: 69| SW-5



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.