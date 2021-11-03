Frost advisory this morning, freeze warning tonight (11-3-21)

Frost Advisory Until 9am This Morning

Freeze Warning Thursday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers South |High: 51| NE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Areas of Frost |Low: 33| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cool |High: 54 | NE 5-10

Details:

The coldest temperatures of the season are expected this week. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s for the next 3 nights leading to frost/freeze concerns across the area. Make sure to bring inside or cover any sensitive vegetation. A Frost Advisory is out though 9am today. Freeze Warnings are now out for tonight into Thursday morning. It's possible those watches and advisories may be extended into Thursday night as well. Cloudy conditions will keep today gloomy and chilly. Sunshine returns for the weekend which will help temps climb back into the lower 60s.