Another Bright Day Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 88| E 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 66| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Today will still be lovely with slightly below average numbers... However, the brief taste of fall is coming to an end.

We'll see a steady increase in temperatures over the next few days into the weekend turning unseasonably warm. Limited rain chances will accompany all of this heat, so we'll need to keep an eye on drought concerns.