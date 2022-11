Below Average Temperatures Continue Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Chilly |High: 44| W 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 26| NW 5-10

Our cold and dry weather pattern will remain with us through the weekend.

Meanwhile, with cold air across a large part of the country, it'll be cold when the Titans travel to Green Bay for a game that can be seen on NewsChannel 5.

Fast forward to Thanksgiving, temperatures are anticipated to rise closer to average with increasing clouds.