Bouncing Back To The 70s

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 74 | S 5-10

Tonight: Clouds and Winds Increase | Low: 56| S 15-20

In Depth:

Lots of sunshine for the Mid-South today accompted with highs in the 70s.

Overnight, clouds and wind increase, leading to a mild Saturday morning and warm afternoon.

Resurrection Sunday will feature highs in the low 80s dry conditions. Rain chances return early next week.