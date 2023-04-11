Good Morning, Sunshine!

Sunny with a Cool Start and Mild Afternoon

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 77| SE-5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 49| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 78| SW to E-5

In-Depth:

The work week will start with sunny skies. The weather theme for the start of the week will be cool mornings and mild afternoons.

The average high and low for our area this week is 71 degrees for the afternoon high and 47 degrees for the morning low. Highs will be seasonable today and tomorrow before moving closer to 80 degrees for the second half of the week.