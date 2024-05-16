Watch Now
Good Morning, Sunshine! (05.16.24)

Posted at 5:14 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 06:32:53-04

Sunshine Today, Soggy Tomorrow

Tomorrow: Warm, Isolated Afternoon Storms Mainly W/NW of Nashville | High: 84 | W 5
Tonight: Scattered Showers | Low: 60 | 5-10

In Depth:
Hello sunshine! Not only will today be bright, but it will also be warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s. Rain chances are expected Friday with a heavy soaking rain set to start the day. Showers and storms will start to taper off late day Friday, but wont' quit completely so be flexible with outdoor plans.

A Few afternoon storms may be strong to severe with gusty wind and hail the main concern.

download-6.png

Temperatures start to cook again next week with highs near 90 by Monday.

