Grab the coat & umbrella today, freeze warning tonight (10.30.23)

Area Showers & Colder Today, Freeze Warning Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 48, holding steady)|N-10,
Gusts: 20
Tonight: Freeze Warning, Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 32|
N 5-10, Gust: 20
Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 50| NW 10-15
In Depth:
Cold air was just west/northwest of Nashville yesterday. While
it hit 80° in the Music City Sunday, it only made it to 64° in Clarksville.
That colder air is now filtering across more of the region.
Temps will hold steady or slow drop today; then, they fall
below freezing across most of the Mid-South tonight.
This has prompted Freeze Warnings for most of our area tonight.
For now, a few of our counties along the Tennessee-Alabama are
under Frost Advisories.