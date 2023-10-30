Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Grab the coat & umbrella today, freeze warning tonight (10.30.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Monday, October 30, 2023
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 07:45:05-04

Area Showers & Colder Today, Freeze Warning Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 48, holding steady)|N-10,
Gusts: 20
Tonight: Freeze Warning, Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 32|
N 5-10, Gust: 20
Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 50| NW 10-15

In Depth:
Cold air was just west/northwest of Nashville yesterday. While
it hit 80° in the Music City Sunday, it only made it to 64° in Clarksville.
That colder air is now filtering across more of the region.
Temps will hold steady or slow drop today; then, they fall
below freezing across most of the Mid-South tonight.

This has prompted Freeze Warnings for most of our area tonight.
For now, a few of our counties along the Tennessee-Alabama are
under Frost Advisories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018