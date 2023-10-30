Grab the coat & umbrella today, freeze warning tonight (10.30.23)

Area Showers & Colder Today, Freeze Warning Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 48, holding steady)|N-10,

Gusts: 20

Tonight: Freeze Warning, Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 32|

N 5-10, Gust: 20

Tomorrow: AM Frost, Sunny |High: 50| NW 10-15

In Depth:

Cold air was just west/northwest of Nashville yesterday. While

it hit 80° in the Music City Sunday, it only made it to 64° in Clarksville.

That colder air is now filtering across more of the region.

Temps will hold steady or slow drop today; then, they fall

below freezing across most of the Mid-South tonight.

This has prompted Freeze Warnings for most of our area tonight.

For now, a few of our counties along the Tennessee-Alabama are

under Frost Advisories.