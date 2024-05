Beautiful Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable, Breezy | High: 78 | WNW 10-15

Tonight: Clear| Low: 53 | W 5-10

Mother's Day: Sunny Start, Turning Partly Cloudy Late | High: 80 | W 2-7

It's Mother's Day Weekend, and whether you are heading to Iroquois Steeplechase today, or taking mom out to eat Sunday, beautiful weather is forecasted this weekend! Humidity all weekend will be on the low end making for great conditions to be outdoors.