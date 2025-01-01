Watch Now
Happy New Year! Colder start for 2025

Happy New Year: Wednesday, January 1, 2024
Happy New Year! 2025 is bringing us much cooler air, reminding us that it is winter even if it hasn't felt like it since before the holidays.

Highs today will climb into the mid 40s, which is below average. Clouds begin to clear after lunchtime allowing sunshine to return.

The big story continues to be this weekend as models continue back and forth between rain and a wintry mix. Either way impactful weather is expected but the part of the story that is slowly becoming clearer is how impactful it is. Although cooler air moves in this weekend, next week will usher in dangerously cold air.

