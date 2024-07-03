Heat advisories for today & the 4th of July, scat. showers & storms possible too (7.3.24)

Heat Advisory for Middle TN & Kentucky, Heat Warnings for West TN

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 97,

Heat Index: 105-112|S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Storm Early |Low: 78,

Heat Index: 100-107 Early Evening| S 5-10

4th of July: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 97,

Heat Index: 105-110 | SW-5

In Depth:

Heat Alerts are out for a large part of our area. The Heat Advisory

for Middle TN is in effect today and tomorrow. West TN is under an

Excessive Heat Warning Today. Stay Heat Safe, and Stay Hydrated!

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today, and that chance is

higher for tomorrow. While not everyone will see storms, those that

develop could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary

threat, but heavy downpours are possible wherever it rains.

For those who are traveling for the 4th, here's the regional forecast

for Thursday.