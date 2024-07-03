Heat advisories for today & the 4th of July, scat. showers & storms possible too (7.3.24)

Heat Advisory for Middle TN & Kentucky, Heat Warnings for West TN
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 97,
Heat Index: 105-112|S 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Storm Early |Low: 78,
Heat Index: 100-107 Early Evening| S 5-10
4th of July: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 97,
Heat Index: 105-110 | SW-5
In Depth:
Heat Alerts are out for a large part of our area. The Heat Advisory
for Middle TN is in effect today and tomorrow. West TN is under an
Excessive Heat Warning Today. Stay Heat Safe, and Stay Hydrated!
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today, and that chance is
higher for tomorrow. While not everyone will see storms, those that
develop could be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary
threat, but heavy downpours are possible wherever it rains.
For those who are traveling for the 4th, here's the regional forecast
for Thursday.