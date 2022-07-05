Heat Advisory Until Midnight Friday

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 97, Heat Index, 105-110|SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|Low: 78|SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm CH.|High: 98, Heat Index, 105-110|SW 5-10

In Depth:

Heat Advisory, Stay Heat Safe! For Middle Tennessee, the heat advisory is in effect until midnight Friday and until 9 p.m. Thursday for West Tennessee. In our area, heat advisories are issues when the heat index is expected to top 105 degrees for several hours.

If misery loves company, then know that a large part of the nation's mid-section is under a heat advisory with a few areas under excessive heat warnings. That's when the heat index is expected to top 110 degrees for several hours.

Meanwhile, we'll run a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the week. While we don't expect widespread severe weather, some storms could be on the strong side, especially north and east. Here is the severe weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center.