Tonight: Scattered Storms East: 76| SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms (Afternoon) - 40% |High: 98| S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms: - 50% |95| S 12

In Depth:

More Hot and Humid Weather will persist across the Mid State Saturday. High's will top out in the mid to upper 90s with a few scattered storms. Any development in the late afternoon could produce some stronger storms. A heat advisory will be in effect once again tomorrow.