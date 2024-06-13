Heat & Humidity Climb Each Day (06.13.24)

Watch Now
Heat and humidity climb each day: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 13, 2024

Heat & Humidity Amplify

Forecast:
Today: Sunny | High: 92 | Lt./Var then SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 66| Light

In Depth:
Today, you'll start to notice a difference in our humidity as a southerly flow ushers in Gulf moisture. The Muggy Meter will be climbing to around the century mark over the next five day. Remember to hydrate and to 'look before you lock'.

Rain chances remain low.

download-1.png

Folks heading to Bonnaroo will have to deal with more heat than those in town last weekend for CMA Fest. Highs will reach the mid 90s by Friday.

