Heat & Humidity Climb Each Day (06.13.24)

Heat & Humidity Amplify

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 92 | Lt./Var then SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 66| Light

In Depth:

Today, you'll start to notice a difference in our humidity as a southerly flow ushers in Gulf moisture. The Muggy Meter will be climbing to around the century mark over the next five day. Remember to hydrate and to 'look before you lock'.

Rain chances remain low.

Folks heading to Bonnaroo will have to deal with more heat than those in town last weekend for CMA Fest. Highs will reach the mid 90s by Friday.