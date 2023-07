Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 92|SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Showers & Storm Chance |Low: 74| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise for the last half of the work week. Highs will reach the mid to low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

The heat and humidity hang around for the weekend. A couple of disturbances will keep the chance for rain and storms in our forecast.