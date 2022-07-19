Heat & Humidity Return

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, 20% Rain/Storm Ch.|High: 91| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 75| Light SE

In Depth:

Here we go... again! The break from 90-degree heat is over. Afternoon highs today will feel like the upper 90s... with scattered showers/storms.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will feel like 100-110, prompting a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It doesn't end there, temperatures look to get downright offensive later this week as big-time humidity returns to the area.