Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat & Humidity With Small Rain Chances (07.19.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 06:41:03-04

Heat & Humidity Return

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, 20% Rain/Storm Ch.|High: 91| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 75| Light SE

In Depth:

Here we go... again! The break from 90-degree heat is over. Afternoon highs today will feel like the upper 90s... with scattered showers/storms.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will feel like 100-110, prompting a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It doesn't end there, temperatures look to get downright offensive later this week as big-time humidity returns to the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018