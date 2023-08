Prev Next

Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 23, 2023

Excessive Heat Warning for South Central KY Through 10 PM Friday

Heat Advisory for Middle TN Through 8 PM Friday Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid |High: 98, Heat Index: 106|E-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Muggy |Low: 75| E-5

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid |High: 99, Heat Index: 109|E 5-10

