Heating Up For The Work Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 92|

SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. Early then

Mostly Clear|Low: 71| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny then Partly Cloudy|High: 93| SW 5-10