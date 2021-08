Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sun/Clouds Mix, 30% Rain/Storm Chance|High: 90| S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy | Low: 71 | S-5 Becoming Calm

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 10% Spoty Strorm |High: 92| S 5

SUMMARY:The break in the humidity levels we've enjoyed this week is coming to an end. Today highs will be near 90 with a few showers an storms. Rain chances will focus mainly east of I-65. Sunday, high pressure builds in pushing highs to the mid 90s.