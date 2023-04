Area Rain, Few Storms Today| Dry & Sunny for Easter

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 55| N 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch., Stray Storm|Low: 46| NE 5-10, Gusts: 20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers Possible, Mainly South & East|High: 62|

NE 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

Rain will continue across the region this morning. It may be

heavy at times in some locations, and that's why a flood watch

remains in effect until 1pm today for most of the mid-state.