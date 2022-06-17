Watch
Hello, Cold Front (06.17.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Friday, June 17, 2022
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 06:38:16-04

A Brief Break Before More Record Breaking Heat

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid With Scattered Storms | High: 95 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 72 | Calm

In Depth:

Yes, today will be hot... but not as hot. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, feeling like 100-103°. This is thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, this particular system does not have a ton of rain. However, I do anticipate a few scattered showers and storms. A few storms could turn strong / severe. The main issue would be damaging wind gusts.

