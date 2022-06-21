Hello summer & second heatwave (06.21.22)

The Heat Is Back

Forecast:

Today: Heat Surges For The Official Start of Summer | High: 98 | W 5-10

Tonight: Clear & Warm | Low: 73 | Light

In Depth:

Summer officially started at 4:14 a.m. AND the second heatwave starts today! Perfect timing? Regardless, it is hot! Afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s... And we will do it all over again tomorrow.

Much like last week records may fall this week as the mercury soars. Tomorrow will be the hottest and most humid day with afternoon highs feeling like a 100+ day and temperatures forecasted to touch 100 for the first time in nearly 10 years. Tomorrow evening, a weak cold front will move into Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. Rain chances are low... but there is a chance.

The humidity will be lower this week so while the heat will be sweltering it won't be as steamy as last week (it's all about perspective, right?). Stay safe!

