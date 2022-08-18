Watch Now
Hello Sunshine (08.18.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Posted at 4:59 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 06:43:31-04

Warmer Weather Returns

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 89°| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy| Low: 68°| SE 5-10

In-Depth:

Soak up the sunshine. Today will be bright and warm... with afternoon highs topping out in the mid/upper 80s. With the lack of cloud cover, our UV Index will be extremely high from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m... AKA, don't forget the sunscreen.

download-4.png

Tomorrow and Saturday scattered afternoon showers and a few storms are possible. Currently, this does not look to be a washout nor severe.

download-5.png

Next week, temperatures will continue to stay below the average high (91°).

download-6.png

