Hello Sunshine (08.18.22)

Warmer Weather Returns

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 89°| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy| Low: 68°| SE 5-10

In-Depth:

Soak up the sunshine. Today will be bright and warm... with afternoon highs topping out in the mid/upper 80s. With the lack of cloud cover, our UV Index will be extremely high from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m... AKA, don't forget the sunscreen.

WTVF

Tomorrow and Saturday scattered afternoon showers and a few storms are possible. Currently, this does not look to be a washout nor severe.

WTVF

Next week, temperatures will continue to stay below the average high (91°).