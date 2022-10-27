Watch Now
Hello sunshine (10.27.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Posted at 4:51 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 06:53:15-04

Cool Start With A Mild Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny| High: 67 | ENE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 45 | Light

In-Depth:

Sunshine has made a bright return. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid/upper 60s.

download-3.png

We will slowly warm up to the 70s by Friday and we are expected to stay dry through the end of the work-week.

download-4.png

Rain chances will return this weekend. It doesn't look to be a washout, however, on-and-off showers will be around Sunday into Monday. Right now, a few showers look to be around during the day of Halloween and trending drier for trick-or-treating.

download-5.png

