Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny and Cool | High: 46 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 33 | Light

Yesterday's cold front brought winter temperatures into Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.. However, they don't stick around. Wednesday we will have highs in the 50s... Thursday we will have highs in the 60s... And then Friday, we are taking 70s. Rain chances go up for the weekend.