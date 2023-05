Highs between 85-90 with scattered showers & storms(5.31.23)

Posted at 5:55 AM, May 31, 2023

More Humid With Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 87| SE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. Early|Low: 66| SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 87| S to E-5

