Beautiful March Day!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 76| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 45| SW-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 71| NW 5-10

Details:

It's been a great week weather-wise, and that will continue today. After hitting 73° in

Nashville yesterday, highs will climb a few degrees higher today. We'll stay dry for the

rest of the work week. There are some shower chances this weekend, especially Sunday.