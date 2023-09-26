Watch Now
Highs near 90 today, few showers & storms possible tomorrow (9.26.23)

Highs near 90 today: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 07:19:34-04

Warm & Dry Today, A Few Storms Possible Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 90| E-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Iso. Shower Ch. Late-Plateau|Low: 62| E-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 87| S 5-10

In Depth:
After a cool start, afternoon temperatures will warm to the upper
80s and low 90s. That will be near today's record high of 92.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and a few storm will be possible. It won't
rain everywhere, but a few of the storms that develop could be
strong to severe. Will and hail will be the primary threats, mainly
in our eastern counties.

