Highs near 90 today, few showers & storms possible tomorrow (9.26.23)

Warm & Dry Today, A Few Storms Possible Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 90| E-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Iso. Shower Ch. Late-Plateau|Low: 62| E-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 87| S 5-10

In Depth:

After a cool start, afternoon temperatures will warm to the upper

80s and low 90s. That will be near today's record high of 92.

Tomorrow, a chance of rain and a few storm will be possible. It won't

rain everywhere, but a few of the storms that develop could be

strong to severe. Will and hail will be the primary threats, mainly

in our eastern counties.