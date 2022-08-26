Hit or miss showers & storms through the weekend(8.26.22)

Humid, Hit or Miss Showers & Storms For a Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 91|SW to N-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Storms Early|Low: 71| E-5 the Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Showers or Storm|High: 92|SE-5

In Depth:

There won't be much of a change in our weather pattern through the weekend. It'll continue to be warm and humid, and that will lead to a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Although, that chance will be lower for Saturday.

While there may be a storm or two early this evening, those should die down after sunset. This means most folks will be dry for Friday night football.

There is a lot happening across the Mid-South this weekend. Download our Storm Shield App with interactive radar to track any showers or storms that develop.