Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hit or miss showers & storms through the weekend(8.26.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Friday, August 26, 2022
Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 08:10:53-04

Humid, Hit or Miss Showers & Storms For a Few Days

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 91|SW to N-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Storms Early|Low: 71| E-5 the Lt/Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Showers or Storm|High: 92|SE-5

In Depth:

There won't be much of a change in our weather pattern through the weekend. It'll continue to be warm and humid, and that will lead to a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. Although, that chance will be lower for Saturday.

While there may be a storm or two early this evening, those should die down after sunset. This means most folks will be dry for Friday night football.

There is a lot happening across the Mid-South this weekend. Download our Storm Shield App with interactive radar to track any showers or storms that develop.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018