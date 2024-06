Bright and Hot

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny |High: 94| SE to E-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 72| Light

In Depth:

Today will be bright, sunny, and hot! Afternoon highs will top out in the low/mid 90s.

Starting tomorrow, near record setting heat is expected to stick around throughout the weekend.

Next week, rain chances increase... but still not looking at a significant cooldown.