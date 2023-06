Sweltering Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 93 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 66 | NNE 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. Pop-Up Storm | High: 92 | VRB 5-10

In Depth:

If you have outdoor plans for this first weekend in June then make sure to have plenty of water to stay hydrated as highs will top out in the low to mid 90s!

Dew points will be low 60s which will make for a somewhat humid weekend, but nothing terrible.