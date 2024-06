Hot, Humid, & Scattered Storms Today

Forecast:

Today: Sct'd Showers & Thunderstorms | High: 93 | NNW 5-10

Tonight: Storms Coming to a End, Mostly Cloudy | Low: 65 | NNE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with Lower Humidity & Cooler Temps | High: 86 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted today ahead of a cold front that will bring a break from the extreme heat and humidity by Monday.

For today, aside from thunderstorms areas south of I-40 will see a Heat Advisory