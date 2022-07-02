Watch Now
Hot, Humid, and Sct'd Storms for the Holiday Weekend (7-2-22)

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 02, 2022
Scattered Storms for the Holiday Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 50% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 94 | SW 1-6
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Chance for Sct'd Storms | Low: 74 | SW 0-5
Sunday: Pt. Cloudy, 60% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 93 | NW 1-6

In Depth:
Hot and humid conditions with afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will be the story through the holiday weekend. While we don't expect any day to be a washout due to rain, the coverage for showers and thunderstorms could be greater at times on Saturday and Sunday along with a strong storm or two.

