Scattered Storms for the Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 50% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 94 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Chance for Sct'd Storms | Low: 74 | SW 0-5

Sunday: Pt. Cloudy, 60% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 93 | NW 1-6

In Depth:

Hot and humid conditions with afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will be the story through the holiday weekend. While we don't expect any day to be a washout due to rain, the coverage for showers and thunderstorms could be greater at times on Saturday and Sunday along with a strong storm or two.