Hot, Humid, and Storms Possible Saturday (5-14-22)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Posted at 5:27 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 08:02:01-04

Few Storms Saturday

Forecast:
Today: 40% Chc. for Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 88|S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Showers/Storms | Low: 64 | S 2-7
Sunday: 30% Chc. for Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 90 | SW 5-10

We will be dancing with rain chances this weekend. Neither day looks to be a washout- but have our StormSheild App handy if you have any outdoor plans. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds. Sunday during the afternoon a stray shower or storm is possible with a better chance for rain/storms late Sunday into Monday morning.

