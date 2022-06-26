Scattered Storms Sunday Afternoon & Evening

Forecast:

Today: Sct'd Afternoon Storms | High: 97 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Widespread Storms | Low: 69 | NNW 5-10

Monday: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | High: 85 | N 5-15

IN-DEPTH:

A cold front is heading for the Mid-South and bringing a much-needed return of rain and storms to the area by Sunday afternoon, lasting into the night. A storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind and heavy downpours being the main concerns. Before storms arrive temperatures will once again make it into the mid to upper 90s today.

Rain will move out early Monday, and behind the cold front highs will drop into the 80s for both Monday and Tuesday. Humidity will also be much lower.