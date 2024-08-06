Hot & humid for back to school (8.6.24)

More Hot Weather!

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid |High: 98, Heat Index: 100-105|N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 74| NW-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 93: NW 5-10

In Depth:

More hot weather is on tap for the Mid-South today. We'll see

actual temps rise to the mid to upper 90s while the heat

index will push 105 degrees.

We'll keep an eye on Tropical Storm Debby, but it is expected to remain

to our south and east. The storm system is expected to push off the

South Carolina coast into the Atlantic before pushing back over land.

This track means it'll have little impact on our weather.