Hot for Father's Day Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid, Iso. Storm Possible, Mainly NE |High: 95| W-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 68| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 95| NE 5-10

In Depth:

We hit 94° in Nashville Thursday for our 4th 90 degree day of

2024. We're getting ready several more days to that totay.

As you're out and about this Father's Day weekend, please stay heat safe.

Heat and humidity levels will be the highest on Sunday with the heat

index from the upper 90s to 102°.