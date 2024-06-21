Hot & humid for the first weekend of summer

Hot and Humid for the Start of Summer
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Iso. Storm Ch. Plateau |
High: 96|Lt & Var then NE-5
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear |Low: 74| NE-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm Possible|High: 98|SW-5
In Depth:
Our hot & humid weather will continue through the weekend. While
most areas will remain dry, a stray shower or storms isn't out of the
question along the Plateau today & the rest of us this weekend.
Here's a check of the Weekend Planner. Please stay heat safe! Stay hydrated!